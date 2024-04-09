CI&T (NYSE:CINT) Sees Strong Trading Volume

CI&T Inc. (NYSE:CINT – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 864,300 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 724% from the previous session’s volume of 104,953 shares.The stock last traded at $4.79 and had previously closed at $4.54.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $5.50 price objective (down previously from $6.00) on shares of CI&T in a report on Friday, January 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on CI&T from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.58.

Get CI&T alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on CINT

CI&T Trading Up 6.6 %

The stock has a market cap of $650.54 million, a P/E ratio of 20.64 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.93.

CI&T (NYSE:CINT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $105.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.56 million. CI&T had a return on equity of 15.96% and a net margin of 7.11%. On average, equities research analysts expect that CI&T Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of CI&T

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. bought a new stake in CI&T in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,568,000. Herald Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of CI&T during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,304,000. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD grew its stake in CI&T by 11.4% in the second quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 829,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,202,000 after purchasing an additional 85,163 shares during the period. Ranger Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in CI&T by 2.4% in the second quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 575,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,609,000 after purchasing an additional 13,740 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in CI&T in the second quarter worth $168,000. Institutional investors own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

About CI&T

(Get Free Report)

CI&T Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides strategy, design, and software engineering services to enable digital transformation for enterprises and companies worldwide. It is also involved in the development of customizable software through the implementation of software solutions, including machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, cloud migration, and mobility technologies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CI&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CI&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.