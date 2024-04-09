Citigroup Boosts D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) Price Target to $191.00

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) had its target price raised by Citigroup from $166.00 to $191.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $155.00 to $192.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $166.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $116.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $153.71.

Shares of D.R. Horton stock opened at $156.72 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.00 billion, a PE ratio of 11.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 6.56 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $151.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.52. D.R. Horton has a 52-week low of $95.21 and a 52-week high of $165.75.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The construction company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.88 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $7.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.55 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 21.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.76 EPS. On average, analysts expect that D.R. Horton will post 14.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 5th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.63%.

In other D.R. Horton news, insider David V. Auld sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.33, for a total transaction of $3,908,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 773,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $120,862,005.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other D.R. Horton news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 449 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.39, for a total transaction of $67,076.11. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $844,053.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider David V. Auld sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.33, for a total transaction of $3,908,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 773,121 shares in the company, valued at $120,862,005.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 27,197 shares of company stock worth $4,225,745. Company insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 22,684 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after acquiring an additional 2,771 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,075 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $751,000 after acquiring an additional 973 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 300,024 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,425,000 after acquiring an additional 52,320 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $560,000. 90.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

