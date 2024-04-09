Citigroup Increases United Parks & Resorts (NYSE:PRKS) Price Target to $57.00

United Parks & Resorts (NYSE:PRKS – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by Citigroup from $54.00 to $57.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price target points to a potential downside of 1.32% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of United Parks & Resorts from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of United Parks & Resorts from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of United Parks & Resorts in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of United Parks & Resorts in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, United Parks & Resorts presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.40.

United Parks & Resorts Stock Down 0.4 %

PRKS traded down $0.25 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $57.76. 151,861 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 800,693. United Parks & Resorts has a 12-month low of $40.87 and a 12-month high of $61.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 1.81.

United Parks & Resorts (NYSE:PRKS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $389.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $396.45 million. United Parks & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 72.46% and a net margin of 13.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that United Parks & Resorts will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other United Parks & Resorts news, insider Kyle Robert Miller sold 1,000 shares of United Parks & Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.50, for a total transaction of $52,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 37,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,992,952.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other United Parks & Resorts news, insider Kyle Robert Miller sold 1,000 shares of United Parks & Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.50, for a total transaction of $52,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 37,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,992,952.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Byron Surrett sold 5,083 shares of United Parks & Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $256,691.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $772,953. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,165 shares of company stock valued at $367,057. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

United Parks & Resorts Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. It operates and licenses SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

