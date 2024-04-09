ClearOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRO) Declares $0.50 Dividend

ClearOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRO – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 7th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share by the communications equipment provider on Wednesday, April 10th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th.

ClearOne Stock Up 4.6 %

CLRO stock opened at $1.58 on Tuesday. ClearOne has a 52-week low of $0.64 and a 52-week high of $2.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.00 and a beta of 0.91.

Get ClearOne alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLRO. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in ClearOne by 86.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 838,072 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $694,000 after acquiring an additional 387,412 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in ClearOne in the second quarter valued at about $54,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in ClearOne in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in ClearOne by 365,044.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,863 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 32,854 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on ClearOne in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Our Latest Research Report on ClearOne

ClearOne Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ClearOne, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells conferencing, collaboration, and network streaming solutions for voice and visual communications in the United States and internationally. The company offers a range of audio conferencing products, including professional audio conferencing and sound-reinforcement products for use in enterprise, healthcare, education and distance learning, government, legal, and finance organizations; mid-tier premium conferencing products for smaller rooms, and small and medium businesses, which interface with video and Web conferencing systems; USB-based personal and group speakerphones that could be used with PCs, laptops, tablets, smartphones, and other portable devices; and traditional tabletop conferencing phones used in conference rooms and offices.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ClearOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ClearOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.