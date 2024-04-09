CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) Price Target Raised to $30.00 at Truist Financial

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Truist Financial from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of CNX Resources from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Bank of America upgraded shares of CNX Resources from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of CNX Resources from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of CNX Resources from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Roth Mkm raised their target price on shares of CNX Resources from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $23.50.

CNX Resources Stock Performance

CNX stock opened at $24.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.33. CNX Resources has a 12 month low of $14.36 and a 12 month high of $24.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.22.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $2.59. CNX Resources had a net margin of 50.34% and a return on equity of 9.00%. The business had revenue of $999.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $401.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. CNX Resources’s quarterly revenue was down 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CNX Resources will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CNX Resources news, EVP Timothy Scott Bedard sold 1,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.83, for a total value of $25,537.58. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,416,065.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.65% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of CNX Resources

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN lifted its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 13,758,674 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $220,414,000 after acquiring an additional 2,279,108 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of CNX Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,250,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,033,827 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $270,061,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760,214 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,448,774 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $286,510,000 after acquiring an additional 1,758,826 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 2,477.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,513,616 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $31,362,000 after acquiring an additional 1,454,887 shares during the period. 95.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CNX Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent natural gas and midstream company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates in two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane (CBM). It produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily for gas wholesalers.

Featured Articles

