CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) Sets New 12-Month High at $24.36

CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $24.36 and last traded at $24.28, with a volume of 93721 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.12.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CNX. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on CNX Resources from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Truist Financial upped their target price on CNX Resources from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler upped their target price on CNX Resources from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. StockNews.com lowered CNX Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded CNX Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.50.

Get CNX Resources alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CNX

CNX Resources Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.22.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $2.59. The firm had revenue of $999.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $401.62 million. CNX Resources had a return on equity of 9.00% and a net margin of 50.34%. The company’s revenue was down 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.64 EPS. On average, analysts expect that CNX Resources Co. will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at CNX Resources

In related news, EVP Timothy Scott Bedard bought 1,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.50 per share, for a total transaction of $25,133.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,133. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CNX Resources

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 6.0% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 74,211 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,538,000 after acquiring an additional 4,188 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 7.2% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 117,180 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,502,000 after acquiring an additional 7,871 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 7.8% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 249,181 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,208,000 after acquiring an additional 17,930 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 39.2% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 104,255 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,160,000 after acquiring an additional 29,348 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 26.2% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 53,619 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 11,142 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

About CNX Resources

(Get Free Report)

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent natural gas and midstream company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates in two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane (CBM). It produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily for gas wholesalers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CNX Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNX Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.