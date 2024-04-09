Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY – Free Report) in a report released on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Stephens reissued an overweight rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th.

Get Codorus Valley Bancorp alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Codorus Valley Bancorp

Codorus Valley Bancorp Stock Up 0.3 %

CVLY stock opened at $21.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.70 and its 200 day moving average is $22.03. The stock has a market cap of $211.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 0.55. Codorus Valley Bancorp has a 1-year low of $16.00 and a 1-year high of $25.88.

Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $23.41 million during the quarter. Codorus Valley Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 19.25%. Sell-side analysts predict that Codorus Valley Bancorp will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Codorus Valley Bancorp

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Codorus Valley Bancorp by 4.7% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 10,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp by 1.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 28,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 75,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,950,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Codorus Valley Bancorp by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 25,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Codorus Valley Bancorp by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.05% of the company’s stock.

Codorus Valley Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the PeoplesBank that provides community banking services in South Central Pennsylvania and Central Maryland. The company accepts demand, money market, time, and savings deposits, as well as certificates of deposit and checking account.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Codorus Valley Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Codorus Valley Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.