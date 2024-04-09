CoinLoan Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $54.34 (CLT)

CoinLoan (CLT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 9th. One CoinLoan token can currently be bought for approximately $0.57 or 0.00000800 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, CoinLoan has traded up 212.5% against the dollar. CoinLoan has a market cap of $1.11 million and $54.34 worth of CoinLoan was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About CoinLoan

CoinLoan launched on August 19th, 2017. CoinLoan’s total supply is 22,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,950,000 tokens. CoinLoan’s official Twitter account is @coin_loan and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for CoinLoan is https://reddit.com/r/coinloan and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CoinLoan’s official website is coinloan.io. CoinLoan’s official message board is blog.coinloan.io.

CoinLoan Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CoinLoan is a crypto lending platform that allows borrowing crypto-backed loans and earning interest on different crypto assets.”

