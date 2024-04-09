CollPlant Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:CLGN) Given “Buy” Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of CollPlant Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:CLGN – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $11.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for CollPlant Biotechnologies’ Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.32) EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.30) EPS.

NASDAQ CLGN opened at $5.11 on Friday. CollPlant Biotechnologies has a 12 month low of $4.22 and a 12 month high of $8.90. The company has a market capitalization of $58.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.99 and a beta of 0.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.46.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of CollPlant Biotechnologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of CollPlant Biotechnologies by 53.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,589 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of CollPlant Biotechnologies by 119.1% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 4,085 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CollPlant Biotechnologies during the third quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of CollPlant Biotechnologies during the second quarter worth approximately $189,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.69% of the company’s stock.

CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd., a regenerative and aesthetic medicine company, focuses on three-dimensional (3D) bioprinting of tissues and organs, and medical aesthetics in the United States, Canada, Israel, and Europe. Its products are based on recombinant type I human collagen that is produced with its proprietary plant based genetic engineering technology.

