Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) Shares Bought by B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC

B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Free Report) by 161.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 89,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,028 shares during the quarter. Comerica accounts for 0.9% of B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comerica were worth $4,970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CMA. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Comerica by 1,192.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,878,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $168,405,000 after purchasing an additional 3,578,355 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Comerica in the 4th quarter worth $113,763,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Comerica by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,313,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $578,094,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145,951 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Comerica by 129.3% in the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,930,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,716,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comerica by 155.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,517,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,419,000 after acquiring an additional 923,864 shares during the last quarter. 80.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Comerica alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Wendy Bridges sold 3,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.74, for a total transaction of $160,013.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $920,840.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Wendy Bridges sold 3,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.74, for a total transaction of $160,013.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,460 shares in the company, valued at $920,840.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Cassandra M. Mckinney sold 1,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.64, for a total value of $88,298.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,314 shares in the company, valued at $454,276.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CMA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Comerica from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of Comerica in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. TheStreet upgraded Comerica from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Bank Of America (Bofa) lifted their price target on Comerica from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Comerica from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.61.

Read Our Latest Report on CMA

Comerica Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:CMA traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $54.01. The company had a trading volume of 288,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,117,173. Comerica Incorporated has a twelve month low of $28.40 and a twelve month high of $57.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.08. Comerica had a return on equity of 19.41% and a net margin of 16.71%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $826.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.58 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Comerica Incorporated will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

Comerica Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.26%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.10%.

Comerica Profile

(Free Report)

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, payment solutions, card services, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Comerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.