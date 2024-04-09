Commerce Resources (CVE:CCE) Trading Down 6.9%

Shares of Commerce Resources Corp. (CVE:CCE – Get Free Report) fell 6.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.14. 278,675 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 224% from the average session volume of 85,973 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.

Commerce Resources Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of C$22.68 million, a P/E ratio of -7.25 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 16.94.

Commerce Resources (CVE:CCE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

Commerce Resources Company Profile

Commerce Resources Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and evaluation of mineral resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for rare earth elements, as well as tantalum and niobium deposits. Its principal properties are the Eldor property comprising 244 claims that covers an area of approximately 11,475 hectares located in northern Quebec; and the Blue River Tantalum/Niobium property situated in the Blue River region of the Kamloops Mining District of British Columbia.

