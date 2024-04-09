Compound (COMP) Market Capitalization Hits $598.55 Million

Compound (COMP) traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 9th. One Compound token can now be bought for about $73.92 or 0.00107456 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Compound has traded up 5.8% against the U.S. dollar. Compound has a total market cap of $598.55 million and $37.68 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Compound Profile

COMP is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,097,029 tokens. The official message board for Compound is medium.com/compound-finance. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Compound is compound.finance/governance/comp.

Buying and Selling Compound

