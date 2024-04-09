Compound (COMP) Price Up 7.9% Over Last 7 Days

Compound (COMP) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 9th. One Compound token can now be purchased for $75.65 or 0.00107023 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Compound has traded up 7.9% against the U.S. dollar. Compound has a total market capitalization of $612.57 million and $35.15 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Compound Token Profile

COMP is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,097,025 tokens. Compound’s official message board is medium.com/compound-finance. The official website for Compound is compound.finance/governance/comp. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Compound has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 8,097,025.37715518 in circulation. The last known price of Compound is 75.84145532 USD and is up 4.21 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 481 active market(s) with $32,986,484.48 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://compound.finance/governance/comp.”

Compound Token Trading

