Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Acquires 546 Shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. increased its holdings in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Free Report) by 14.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,201 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Landstar System were worth $814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Landstar System by 4.7% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,370 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Landstar System by 2.6% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,707 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Landstar System by 5.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,033 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Landstar System by 87.1% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,245 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Landstar System by 9.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 13,814 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares during the last quarter. 97.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Landstar System alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LSTR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded Landstar System from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Landstar System from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Landstar System from $171.00 to $166.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. UBS Group increased their target price on Landstar System from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Landstar System in a research report on Monday, December 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $186.00 target price on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Landstar System currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $184.55.

Landstar System Trading Down 1.2 %

Landstar System stock opened at $185.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.26 and a beta of 0.83. Landstar System, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $161.13 and a fifty-two week high of $208.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $189.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $183.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Landstar System had a return on equity of 26.73% and a net margin of 4.99%. Equities research analysts forecast that Landstar System, Inc. will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Landstar System Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 9th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.96%.

Insider Activity at Landstar System

In related news, VP Michael K. Kneller sold 12,219 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.30, for a total value of $2,325,275.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 61,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,632,468.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Landstar System Company Profile

(Free Report)

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Landstar System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landstar System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.