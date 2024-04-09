Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Buys Shares of 4,615 iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $487,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SUB. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $85,618,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 516.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 640,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,899,000 after acquiring an additional 536,661 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 960,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,138,000 after acquiring an additional 207,366 shares in the last quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $18,206,000. Finally, Partners Capital Investment Group LLP raised its position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 54.9% in the 1st quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 437,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,820,000 after acquiring an additional 155,070 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

SUB opened at $104.37 on Tuesday. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $102.50 and a 12 month high of $105.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $104.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.46.

iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares 2016 AMT-Free Muni Term ETF, formerly iShares S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

