Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Cuts Stock Position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. lessened its position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) by 27.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,810 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,203 shares during the quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in PPL were worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of PPL in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of PPL in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in PPL during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in PPL by 179.8% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,038 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the period. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in PPL during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.99% of the company’s stock.

Get PPL alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded PPL from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 24th. TheStreet downgraded PPL from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of PPL in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of PPL in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on PPL from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.67.

PPL Trading Up 0.6 %

PPL opened at $27.38 on Tuesday. PPL Co. has a one year low of $22.20 and a one year high of $29.03. The company has a market cap of $20.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.38, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.00.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. PPL had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 8.90%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PPL Co. will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PPL Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were given a $0.2575 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This is a boost from PPL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is 103.00%.

PPL Company Profile

(Free Report)

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.6 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.