Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Has $508,000 Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. lessened its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,951 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 65 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $508,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BA. CNB Bank raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 106.5% in the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 128 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Boeing by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 193 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Boeing by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

BA opened at $181.75 on Tuesday. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $176.25 and a fifty-two week high of $267.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $196.93 and a 200-day moving average of $208.76.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $22.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.14 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.75) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Melius reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Boeing from $263.00 to $252.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Boeing from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Boeing from $265.00 to $230.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $235.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Boeing has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $241.44.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

