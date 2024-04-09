Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Has $835,000 Holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. lessened its stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 127 shares during the quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Aflac were worth $835,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Aflac by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Dominguez Wealth Management Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of Aflac by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dominguez Wealth Management Solutions Inc. now owns 24,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,916,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of Aflac by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Aflac by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Aflac by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 2,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Aflac alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Aflac

In other Aflac news, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 30,493 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.91, for a total value of $2,436,695.63. Following the transaction, the director now owns 86,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,879,451.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 30,493 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.91, for a total transaction of $2,436,695.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 86,090 shares in the company, valued at $6,879,451.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Albert Riggieri sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.34, for a total transaction of $666,720.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 32,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,735,635.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 46,493 shares of company stock valued at $3,765,706. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AFL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Aflac from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Aflac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Aflac from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.58.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Aflac

Aflac Stock Performance

Shares of AFL opened at $85.16 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. Aflac Incorporated has a twelve month low of $64.06 and a twelve month high of $86.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $81.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.29. The firm has a market cap of $49.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.99, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.91.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($0.22). Aflac had a net margin of 24.92% and a return on equity of 17.59%. The company had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aflac Profile

(Free Report)

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.