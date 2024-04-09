Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Makes New Investment in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,194 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $557,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FI. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,324,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth $26,099,000. Busey Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth $13,033,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth $254,000. Finally, BSW Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at $365,000. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 63,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total transaction of $9,801,484.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 163,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,209,646. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Stock Performance

Shares of FI opened at $157.85 on Tuesday. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.11 and a 1 year high of $159.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $150.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.38.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.68 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 15.16%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on FI shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Fiserv from $133.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Tigress Financial increased their price target on shares of Fiserv from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Fiserv from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $168.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded shares of Fiserv from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.21.

Fiserv Company Profile



Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

Further Reading

