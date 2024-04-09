Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Purchases 1,313 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,846 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,313 shares during the quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 15,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,323,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 8,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Helen Stephens Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Helen Stephens Group LLC now owns 36,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,040,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPLG opened at $61.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $22.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $47.48 and a 52 week high of $61.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.51.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

