Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Raises Stock Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. lifted its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,273 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,236 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble makes up about 0.6% of Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $5,609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PG. Altus Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 70.0% during the 4th quarter. Altus Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,620,000 after purchasing an additional 21,418 shares during the last quarter. Benin Management CORP grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Benin Management CORP now owns 13,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,024,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 57,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576 shares during the last quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 9,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Procter & Gamble

In related news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 776 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.11, for a total transaction of $122,693.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,859 shares in the company, valued at $768,256.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 3,865 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.60, for a total transaction of $620,719.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,886 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,908,891.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 279,063 shares of company stock valued at $43,187,745. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on PG. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $168.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.35.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

NYSE:PG opened at $156.10 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $159.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $152.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $367.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.44. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $141.45 and a twelve month high of $163.14.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $21.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.48 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.60% and a return on equity of 34.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

Further Reading

