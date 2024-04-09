Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Sells 102 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. reduced its holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,230 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 102 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of YUM. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Rise Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 1,190.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 271 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 28,400.0% in the 4th quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 285 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the second quarter valued at $41,000. 82.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Yum! Brands news, VP David Eric Russell sold 9,919 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.63, for a total value of $1,285,799.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,419,025.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Yum! Brands news, VP David Eric Russell sold 9,919 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.63, for a total transaction of $1,285,799.97. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,661 shares in the company, valued at $2,419,025.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 7,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.34, for a total transaction of $963,514.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 175,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,910,900.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,742 shares of company stock valued at $2,734,628 over the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Yum! Brands Stock Performance

YUM opened at $135.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $135.67 and a 200-day moving average of $129.39. The company has a market capitalization of $38.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.10. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.53 and a fifty-two week high of $143.24.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The restaurant operator reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 22.57%. Yum! Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Yum! Brands Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st were paid a $0.67 dividend. This is a boost from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 20th. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is 47.94%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer raised shares of Yum! Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $154.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Yum! Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Yum! Brands from $164.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Yum! Brands from $146.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Yum! Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.00.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division segments. It also operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

