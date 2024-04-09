Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Sells 163 Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. trimmed its stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,887 shares of the company’s stock after selling 163 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group raised its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 17,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,487,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 3,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC raised its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, G&S Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 9,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on CAH shares. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Cardinal Health in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Argus raised Cardinal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. TheStreet lowered Cardinal Health from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Cardinal Health in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Cardinal Health from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cardinal Health has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.07.

Cardinal Health Stock Performance

Cardinal Health stock opened at $109.49 on Tuesday. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $77.56 and a fifty-two week high of $116.04. The company has a market cap of $26.63 billion, a PE ratio of 43.11, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.21.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.26. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 57.44% and a net margin of 0.30%. The firm had revenue of $57.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cardinal Health Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be paid a $0.5006 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is 78.74%.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

