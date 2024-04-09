Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL – Free Report) in a research report released on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the utilities provider’s stock.
Consolidated Communications Stock Up 0.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ:CNSL opened at $4.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.25, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $501.12 million, a PE ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.22. Consolidated Communications has a 1 year low of $2.75 and a 1 year high of $4.65.
Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $275.18 million for the quarter. Consolidated Communications had a negative return on equity of 16.89% and a negative net margin of 22.53%.
Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband and business communication solutions for consumer, commercial, and carrier channels in the United States. It offers high-speed broadband Internet access, SIP trunking, and voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) phone services; commercial data connectivity services in various markets, including Ethernet services, private line data services, software defined wide area network, and multi-protocol label switching services; networking services; cloud-based services; and data center and disaster recovery solutions.
