Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Shares of NASDAQ:CNSL opened at $4.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.25, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $501.12 million, a PE ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.22. Consolidated Communications has a 1 year low of $2.75 and a 1 year high of $4.65.

Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $275.18 million for the quarter. Consolidated Communications had a negative return on equity of 16.89% and a negative net margin of 22.53%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNSL. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Consolidated Communications by 397.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,969 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 8,764 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC acquired a new position in Consolidated Communications in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Consolidated Communications by 26.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,488 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,812 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Consolidated Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Consolidated Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 79.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband and business communication solutions for consumer, commercial, and carrier channels in the United States. It offers high-speed broadband Internet access, SIP trunking, and voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) phone services; commercial data connectivity services in various markets, including Ethernet services, private line data services, software defined wide area network, and multi-protocol label switching services; networking services; cloud-based services; and data center and disaster recovery solutions.

