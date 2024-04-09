Contrasting BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) & Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK)

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF – Get Free Report) and Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares BancFirst and Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get BancFirst alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BancFirst $809.34 million 3.48 $212.46 million $6.34 13.49 Bancorp $621.60 million 2.74 $192.30 million $3.50 9.22

BancFirst has higher revenue and earnings than Bancorp. Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BancFirst, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

51.7% of BancFirst shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.2% of Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 34.7% of BancFirst shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.3% of Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current ratings for BancFirst and Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BancFirst 1 1 0 0 1.50 Bancorp 0 0 3 0 3.00

BancFirst currently has a consensus target price of $85.50, suggesting a potential downside of 0.02%. Bancorp has a consensus target price of $49.00, suggesting a potential upside of 51.80%. Given Bancorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Bancorp is more favorable than BancFirst.

Profitability

This table compares BancFirst and Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BancFirst 26.25% 15.58% 1.74% Bancorp 30.94% 26.16% 2.64%

Volatility and Risk

BancFirst has a beta of 1.09, meaning that its share price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bancorp has a beta of 1.45, meaning that its share price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Bancorp beats BancFirst on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BancFirst

(Get Free Report)

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through BancFirst Metropolitan Banks, BancFirst Community Banks, Pegasus, Worthington, and Other Financial Services segments. It offers checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, sweep accounts, club accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as overdraft protection and auto draft services. The company also provides commercial and agricultural non-real estate loans for working capital, facilities acquisition or expansion, purchase of equipment, and other needs; lending services that include private banking, energy, commercial and residential real estate, and commercial and industrial loans; and loans to finance purchases of consumer goods, such as automobiles, boats, household goods, vacations, and education. In addition, it engages in the investment management and administration of trusts for individuals, corporations, and employee benefit plans, as well as bond trustee and paying agent business for various Oklahoma municipalities and governmental entities; and provision of item processing, research, and other correspondent banking services to financial institutions and governmental units. Further, the company provides insurance agency services; depository and funds transfer, collection, safe deposit box, cash management, and other services. It serves customers in non-metropolitan trade centers and cities in the metropolitan statistical areas of Oklahoma. The company was formerly known as United Community Corporation and changed its name to BancFirst Corporation in November 1988. BancFirst Corporation was incorporated in 1984 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

About Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

The Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for The Bancorp Bank, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. It offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, time, money market, and commercial accounts; overdrafts; and certificates of deposit. The company also provides securities-backed lines of credit and insurance policy cash value-backed lines of credit; investor advisor financing; lease financing for commercial and government vehicle fleets, including trucks and other special purpose vehicles; commercial real estate bridge loans; and small business administration loans. In addition, it offers bill and other payment services; debit and prepaid card issuing services; card and bill payment, and automated clearing house processing services; and internet banking services. The company was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware.

Receive News & Ratings for BancFirst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BancFirst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.