Corebridge Financial (NYSE:CRBG) PT Raised to $34.00

Corebridge Financial (NYSE:CRBG – Free Report) had its target price increased by Piper Sandler from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

CRBG has been the topic of several other reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Corebridge Financial from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Corebridge Financial from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Corebridge Financial from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Corebridge Financial from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Corebridge Financial from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Corebridge Financial has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $27.64.

Get Corebridge Financial alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Corebridge Financial

Corebridge Financial Price Performance

Shares of Corebridge Financial stock opened at $28.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 0.86. Corebridge Financial has a 1-year low of $14.91 and a 1-year high of $29.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.80.

Corebridge Financial (NYSE:CRBG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.65 billion. Corebridge Financial had a net margin of 5.92% and a return on equity of 23.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Corebridge Financial will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corebridge Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. Corebridge Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.44%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Corebridge Financial

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. lifted its holdings in Corebridge Financial by 47.1% in the fourth quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 1,028,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,271,000 after buying an additional 329,200 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Corebridge Financial by 10.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,064,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566,275 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in Corebridge Financial in the fourth quarter worth $18,378,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Corebridge Financial by 90.4% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,382,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,306,000 after purchasing an additional 656,440 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Corebridge Financial by 15.0% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 5,252,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,746,000 after purchasing an additional 686,727 shares during the period. 98.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Corebridge Financial

(Get Free Report)

Corebridge Financial, Inc provides retirement solutions and insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Life Insurance, and Institutional Markets segments. The Individual Retirement segment provides fixed annuities, fixed index annuities, variable annuities, and retail mutual funds.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Corebridge Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corebridge Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.