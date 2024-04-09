Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Stake Lessened by Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp

Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 11.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 576 shares during the quarter. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Corteva were worth $211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTVA. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Corteva during the third quarter worth about $1,258,000. 17 Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Corteva during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,649,000. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. grew its position in shares of Corteva by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 532,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,520,000 after acquiring an additional 51,500 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Corteva by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 777,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,794,000 after acquiring an additional 68,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Corteva by 206.0% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 31,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after acquiring an additional 21,457 shares during the last quarter. 81.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Corteva from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Corteva in a report on Friday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Corteva from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. BNP Paribas raised shares of Corteva from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised Corteva from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Corteva currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.29.

Corteva stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $57.29. 583,013 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,727,896. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.04. The firm has a market cap of $40.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.77. Corteva, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.22 and a 1-year high of $63.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 4.27%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.75%.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

