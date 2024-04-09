Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) Price Target Increased to $66.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by KeyCorp from $63.00 to $66.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price objective points to a potential upside of 14.74% from the stock’s previous close.

CTVA has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Corteva from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $57.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Corteva from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Corteva from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Corteva in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Corteva currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.29.

Shares of NYSE CTVA opened at $57.52 on Tuesday. Corteva has a 52 week low of $43.22 and a 52 week high of $63.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $54.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $40.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.77.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.09. Corteva had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 7.43%. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Corteva will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corteva in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Corteva in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Corteva during the second quarter worth about $31,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Corteva by 70.6% in the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corteva during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. 81.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

