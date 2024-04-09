Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) Reaches New 52-Week High at $8.90

Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG – Get Free Report) (TSE:CPG)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $8.90 and last traded at $8.90, with a volume of 419357 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $8.80.

Crescent Point Energy Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.37 and a 200 day moving average of $7.29. The firm has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 2.23.

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG – Get Free Report) (TSE:CPG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.11). Crescent Point Energy had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 15.40%. The business had revenue of $743.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $752.25 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Crescent Point Energy Corp. will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crescent Point Energy Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Crescent Point Energy

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.086 dividend. This is a positive change from Crescent Point Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Crescent Point Energy’s payout ratio is currently 48.57%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CPG. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Crescent Point Energy by 224.1% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,378 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 4,410 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Crescent Point Energy in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Crescent Point Energy by 33.6% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,863 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,727 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Crescent Point Energy in the first quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Crescent Point Energy by 48.8% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 10,210 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 3,347 shares during the last quarter. 49.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Crescent Point Energy

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces oil and gas properties in Canada and the United States. The company focuses on crude oil, tight oil, natural gas liquids, shale gas, and natural gas reserves. Its properties are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota.

