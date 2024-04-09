Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) Stock Price Up 6.3%

Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 6.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $5.25 and last traded at $5.25. Approximately 106,255 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 880,312 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.94.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CRCT has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Cricut from $7.00 to $5.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Barclays decreased their price target on Cricut from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Cricut from $8.50 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th.

Get Cricut alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on CRCT

Cricut Trading Up 7.3 %

The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.71 and a beta of 0.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.55.

Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $231.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.67 million. Cricut had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 9.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cricut, Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cricut

In other Cricut news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.83, for a total value of $4,830,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,273,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,473,313.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 18.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Cricut

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRCT. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cricut by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,298,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,738,000 after buying an additional 97,929 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cricut by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 55,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 2,355 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cricut in the fourth quarter worth $138,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Cricut in the fourth quarter worth $408,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Cricut by 439.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 73,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 59,798 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

Cricut Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cricut, Inc engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods. It operates through three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company offers connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cricut Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cricut and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.