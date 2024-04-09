Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) Trading Down 4.1%

Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 4.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $126.81 and last traded at $127.24. 246,670 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 1,458,744 shares. The stock had previously closed at $132.73.

CROX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Crocs from $130.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Crocs from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Bank of America raised their price target on Crocs from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Crocs from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on Crocs from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.60.

The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $123.00 and a 200-day moving average of $103.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.36, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 2.01.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The textile maker reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $960.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $958.39 million. Crocs had a net margin of 20.00% and a return on equity of 61.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.65 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Crocs, Inc. will post 12.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John B. Replogle bought 1,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $126.75 per share, for a total transaction of $249,951.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,642.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director John B. Replogle purchased 1,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $126.75 per share, with a total value of $249,951.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,642.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Michelle Poole sold 4,793 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.15, for a total transaction of $571,085.95. Following the transaction, the president now owns 64,912 shares in the company, valued at $7,734,264.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,867 shares of company stock valued at $4,786,276. Corporate insiders own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Crocs by 3.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,646,713 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $507,811,000 after purchasing an additional 247,828 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Crocs by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,836,304 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $445,893,000 after buying an additional 226,669 shares in the last quarter. WIT Partners Advisory Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in Crocs during the 4th quarter worth $266,431,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Crocs by 1.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,010,638 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $254,225,000 after buying an additional 36,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Crocs by 14.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,557,666 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $137,433,000 after acquiring an additional 202,392 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children under Crocs and HEYDUDE Brand in the United States and internationally. The company offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, charms, flip flops, sneakers, and slippers.

