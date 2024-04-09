Cronos (CRO) Trading Up 5.8% Over Last Week

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 9th. Cronos has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion and approximately $45.42 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cronos coin can now be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000218 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Cronos has traded up 5.8% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.27 or 0.00068567 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.32 or 0.00010618 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.30 or 0.00023644 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.94 or 0.00015867 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00003772 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001413 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00005978 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 24.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Cronos Coin Profile

CRO uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,571,560,696 coins. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cronos_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cronos’ official website is cronos.org. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Cronos is blog.crypto.com.

Cronos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com is a cryptocurrency payment and investment platform that offers users a wide range of financial services, such as buying, selling, and storing cryptocurrencies, a mobile app, an exchange for trading cryptocurrencies, a wallet for storing digital assets, and a Visa card for spending cryptocurrencies. It also has its own EVM called CronosScan, and its native token is Cronos (CRO). Crypto.com was founded in Hong Kong in 2016 by Bobby Bao, Gary Or, Kris Marszalek, and Rafael Melo, and was renamed in 2018 after the purchase of the domain owned by Matt Blaze.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cronos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cronos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cronos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

