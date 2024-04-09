Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) Shares Gap Down to $2.70

Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.70, but opened at $2.57. Cronos Group shares last traded at $2.59, with a volume of 642,220 shares traded.

Separately, Bank of America increased their price target on Cronos Group from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.26 and its 200-day moving average is $2.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $976.13 million, a PE ratio of -13.53 and a beta of 1.17.

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Cronos Group had a negative return on equity of 3.99% and a negative net margin of 84.15%. The firm had revenue of $23.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.15 million. On average, analysts forecast that Cronos Group Inc. will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cronos Group by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,078,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,793,000 after buying an additional 124,691 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Cronos Group by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,004,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,190,000 after buying an additional 246,690 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cronos Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,611,000. Intact Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cronos Group by 54.2% during the 3rd quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,108,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,211,000 after buying an additional 389,610 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in shares of Cronos Group by 68.0% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 739,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,085,000 after buying an additional 299,330 shares during the period. 8.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cronos Group Inc operates as a cannabinoid company that engages in the cultivation, production and marketing of cannabis products in Canada, Israel, and Germany. It offers dried flower, pre-rolls, oils, vaporizers, edibles, and cannabis tinctures under the Spinach, Lord Jones, and PEACE NATURALS brands.

