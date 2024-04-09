Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) Receives $18.29 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.63.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Cryoport from $14.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Cryoport from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Cryoport in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Cryoport in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CYRX opened at $18.62 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 11.16 and a current ratio of 11.73. The company has a market cap of $915.36 million, a P/E ratio of -8.46 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.60. Cryoport has a 52-week low of $9.00 and a 52-week high of $24.17.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.19). Cryoport had a negative return on equity of 11.86% and a negative net margin of 42.69%. The business had revenue of $57.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.27 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cryoport will post -1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cryoport news, CEO Jerrell Shelton sold 2,631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.54, for a total value of $46,147.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 692,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,140,872.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Ramkumar Mandalam sold 3,217 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.68, for a total transaction of $47,225.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 43,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $633,985.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jerrell Shelton sold 2,631 shares of Cryoport stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.54, for a total transaction of $46,147.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 692,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,140,872.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 73,940 shares of company stock valued at $1,147,538. Insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Cryoport by 228.5% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,433 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cryoport in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Cryoport by 308.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,751 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Cryoport by 34.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming boosted its position in Cryoport by 42.7% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

Cryoport, Inc provides temperature-controlled supply chain solutions in biopharma/pharma, animal health, and human reproductive medicine markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Cryoport Express Shippers; Cryoport ELITE -80°C Gene Therapy Shipper; Cryoport ELITE Cryosphere Shipper; Cryoport consulting services, including physical, thermal, and shipping qualifications of shipping systems and/or packaging to developing custom packaging solutions; and Cryoport bioservices, such as controlled temperature storage, fulfilment, kit production, secondary packaging, labelling of therapeutic products, and GMP raw materials storage services.

