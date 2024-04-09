Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE) Rating Reiterated by Oppenheimer

Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by stock analysts at Oppenheimer in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $10.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer’s target price suggests a potential upside of 390.20% from the company’s current price.
Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Cue Biopharma in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Cue Biopharma in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Cue Biopharma by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 457,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 3,495 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Cue Biopharma by 26.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 17,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 3,683 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its stake in Cue Biopharma by 17.7% during the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 25,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,849 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Cue Biopharma by 8.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 67,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Cue Biopharma by 114.7% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 6,917 shares during the last quarter. 35.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Cue Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops injectable biologics to selectively engage and modulate tumor-specific T cells within the body to treat a range of cancers, chronic infectious diseases, and autoimmune diseases. Its lead drug product candidate is CUE-101, a fusion protein biologic designed to target and activate antigen-specific T cells for human papilloma virus-driven cancers.
