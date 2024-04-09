Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) Receives $115.77 Consensus PT from Analysts

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $117.92.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $116.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $125.00 to $118.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $109.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th.

Insider Transactions at Cullen/Frost Bankers

Institutional Trading of Cullen/Frost Bankers

In other news, insider Paul Bracher sold 9,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.40, for a total transaction of $1,074,308.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 96,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,543,972. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, insider Paul Bracher sold 9,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.40, for a total transaction of $1,074,308.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 96,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,543,972. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Bobby Berman sold 1,312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.49, for a total transaction of $138,402.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,934,204.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 80.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 309 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. 86.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:CFR opened at $112.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $107.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.04. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a 12-month low of $82.25 and a 12-month high of $120.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $523.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $498.09 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 22.60% and a return on equity of 19.66%. On average, equities analysts expect that Cullen/Frost Bankers will post 8.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th were issued a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.44%.

About Cullen/Frost Bankers

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; and treasury management services, as well as originates commercial leasing services.

