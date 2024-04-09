Cytokinetics’ (CYTK) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Needham & Company LLC

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $108.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 45.57% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on CYTK. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of Cytokinetics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Monday, March 4th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $63.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $90.00 target price (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Friday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cytokinetics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:CYTK opened at $74.19 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.61 and a beta of 0.68. Cytokinetics has a one year low of $25.98 and a one year high of $110.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.37.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.03) by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $1.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.62 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.45) EPS. Analysts predict that Cytokinetics will post -4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 12,500 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.42, for a total value of $1,017,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 441,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,971,111.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Cytokinetics news, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 32,605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.30, for a total value of $2,585,576.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 142,973 shares in the company, valued at $11,337,758.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.42, for a total transaction of $1,017,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 441,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,971,111.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 100,209 shares of company stock valued at $7,608,778 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in Cytokinetics by 76.2% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 786 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Natixis bought a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics during the 4th quarter worth about $73,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 96.4% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,463 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cytokinetics during the 4th quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cytokinetics during the 1st quarter worth about $80,000.

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

