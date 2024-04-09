Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $79.33.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $90.00 target price (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Friday, January 5th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $107.00 target price on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Cytokinetics from $63.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th.

CYTK opened at $74.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.61 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.37. Cytokinetics has a 1-year low of $25.98 and a 1-year high of $110.25.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.03) by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $1.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.62 million. Cytokinetics’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.45) EPS. Research analysts expect that Cytokinetics will post -4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cytokinetics news, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 32,605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.30, for a total value of $2,585,576.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 142,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,337,758.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 32,605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.30, for a total transaction of $2,585,576.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 142,973 shares in the company, valued at $11,337,758.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John T. Henderson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.48, for a total value of $382,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 42,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,260,495.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 100,209 shares of company stock valued at $7,608,778 over the last three months. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 35,637 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,975,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Cytokinetics by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,268 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Cytokinetics by 7.8% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,177 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Cytokinetics by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 17,162 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Cytokinetics by 4.8% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,373 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter.

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

