Dearborn Partners LLC Acquires 8,955 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Dearborn Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,161 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,955 shares during the quarter. Mastercard comprises 1.7% of Dearborn Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $46,558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MA. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Bollard Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. 97.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mastercard news, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 16,037 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.94, for a total value of $7,632,649.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 12,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,832,644.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Michael Miebach sold 7,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.92, for a total value of $3,736,447.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 47,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,672,828.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 16,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.94, for a total value of $7,632,649.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 12,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,832,644.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 50,628 shares of company stock worth $23,309,067. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mastercard Price Performance

Shares of Mastercard stock traded down $7.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $471.74. 219,588 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,401,467. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $470.65 and its 200-day moving average is $430.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $357.58 and a 52 week high of $490.00. The stock has a market cap of $440.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.51, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.08.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.10. Mastercard had a return on equity of 191.22% and a net margin of 44.60%. The business had revenue of $6.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.46 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.65 EPS. Research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.32%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $433.00 to $482.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Mastercard from $490.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $480.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Mastercard from $530.00 to $545.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Mastercard has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $481.95.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

Further Reading

