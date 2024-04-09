Dearborn Partners LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX)

Dearborn Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 90,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 796 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending were worth $1,964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TSLX. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the 2nd quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. 70.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sixth Street Specialty Lending alerts:

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Trading Up 0.1 %

TSLX traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $20.95. 20,444 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 400,427. Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. has a one year low of $17.31 and a one year high of $22.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.00. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Increases Dividend

Sixth Street Specialty Lending ( NYSE:TSLX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.04. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a net margin of 50.69% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The business had revenue of $119.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. This is a positive change from Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s payout ratio is currently 70.77%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TSLX shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $21.00 to $22.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $22.50 target price on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sixth Street Specialty Lending has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.60.

View Our Latest Report on Sixth Street Specialty Lending

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Profile

(Free Report)

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc (NYSE: TSLX) is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), unsecured loans, mezzanine debt, and investments in corporate bonds and equity securities and structured products, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sixth Street Specialty Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sixth Street Specialty Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.