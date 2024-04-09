Dearborn Partners LLC Decreases Position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Dearborn Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,401 shares of the company’s stock after selling 848 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $6,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NVS. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Novartis by 102,209.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,522,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,241,000 after purchasing an additional 4,517,637 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its stake in Novartis by 167.6% during the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,827,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,125,000 after buying an additional 1,144,307 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Novartis by 103.0% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,992,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,847,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010,806 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Novartis by 50.4% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,049,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,803,000 after purchasing an additional 686,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Novartis by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,781,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,085,000 after purchasing an additional 594,194 shares during the last quarter. 13.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Novartis Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NVS traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $95.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,447,233. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $99.85 and a 200-day moving average of $99.42. Novartis AG has a 12-month low of $92.19 and a 12-month high of $108.78. The company has a market capitalization of $202.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.54.

Novartis Increases Dividend

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $11.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.69 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 29.83% and a return on equity of 29.90%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.51 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 7.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were given a dividend of $3.7772 per share. This is a boost from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $3.47. This represents a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. Novartis’s payout ratio is presently 34.26%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NVS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Novartis in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $114.00 price objective on the stock. HSBC downgraded shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Novartis in a report on Friday, February 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $114.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.33.

Novartis Company Profile

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. It offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

