Dearborn Partners LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Dearborn Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 375,105 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,393 shares during the quarter. Atmos Energy comprises about 1.6% of Dearborn Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $43,475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP raised its stake in Atmos Energy by 984.6% during the third quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 282 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Atmos Energy by 107.0% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 294 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Atmos Energy during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Atmos Energy by 57.5% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 293 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Atmos Energy by 80.5% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 296 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Kim R. Cocklin sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.46, for a total value of $1,746,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 186,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,701,039.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE ATO traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $116.56. The company had a trading volume of 15,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 831,206. The business’s 50-day moving average is $114.85 and its 200-day moving average is $113.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $17.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.66. Atmos Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $101.00 and a 52 week high of $125.28.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The utilities provider reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.09 by ($0.01). Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 8.62% and a net margin of 23.43%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.91 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Atmos Energy Co. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.805 per share. This represents a $3.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 23rd. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is 51.11%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ATO shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.40.

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

