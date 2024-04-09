Dearborn Partners LLC Decreases Stock Position in Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN)

Dearborn Partners LLC lowered its stake in Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 294 shares during the quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in Main Street Capital were worth $1,493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Main Street Capital by 945.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 562.3% in the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 157.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Main Street Capital alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley downgraded shares of Main Street Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 8th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Main Street Capital from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Main Street Capital from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Main Street Capital from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Main Street Capital from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.50.

Main Street Capital Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE:MAIN traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.64. 31,055 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 358,443. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09. Main Street Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $37.70 and a 12-month high of $47.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.09.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.06. Main Street Capital had a net margin of 85.62% and a return on equity of 14.99%. The business had revenue of $129.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.52 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Main Street Capital Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Main Street Capital Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.37%. This is a positive change from Main Street Capital’s previous dividend of $0.24. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.17%.

Main Street Capital Company Profile

(Free Report)

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Main Street Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Main Street Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.