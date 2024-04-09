Dearborn Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Dearborn Partners LLC boosted its position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 119,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,953 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $6,865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 33.7% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after buying an additional 6,433 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Realty Income by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 18,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Realty Income in the first quarter worth $592,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 8.2% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 115,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,020,000 after purchasing an additional 8,803 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Realty Income by 5.6% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 31,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income Price Performance

O traded up $0.26 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $53.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 386,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,941,036. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.26. Realty Income Co. has a 12 month low of $45.03 and a 12 month high of $64.18.

Realty Income Increases Dividend

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.72). The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Realty Income had a return on equity of 4.06% and a net margin of 21.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Realty Income Co. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a mar 24 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a $0.257 dividend. This represents a yield of 6%. This is a positive change from Realty Income’s previous mar 24 dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 29th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 244.45%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

O has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Realty Income from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Realty Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. BNP Paribas upgraded Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Realty Income from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.96.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

