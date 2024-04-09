Dearborn Partners LLC Has $44.39 Million Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Dearborn Partners LLC cut its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 142,308 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,842 shares during the quarter. Sherwin-Williams comprises 1.6% of Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Dearborn Partners LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Sherwin-Williams worth $44,386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Union Savings Bank bought a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 44,853.3% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,743 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 6,728 shares in the last quarter. Lee Financial Co bought a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 77.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Performance

Sherwin-Williams stock traded down $1.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $330.84. 55,601 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,386,257. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $327.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $294.08. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a fifty-two week low of $221.76 and a fifty-two week high of $348.37. The stock has a market cap of $84.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Sherwin-Williams Increases Dividend

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.01. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 74.72% and a net margin of 10.36%. The business had revenue of $5.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.715 per share. This is a boost from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.92%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sherwin-Williams news, SVP Gregory P. Sofish sold 1,830 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.70, for a total transaction of $586,881.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,029,710.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Todd D. Rea sold 2,449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.54, for a total value of $767,859.46. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,329 shares in the company, valued at $2,925,014.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Gregory P. Sofish sold 1,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.70, for a total value of $586,881.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,029,710.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,050 shares of company stock worth $10,340,237 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on SHW shares. Mizuho cut their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $352.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $300.00 target price (up previously from $270.00) on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Argus boosted their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $330.00 to $378.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $320.39.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Sherwin-Williams

About Sherwin-Williams

(Free Report)

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

