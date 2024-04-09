Dearborn Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Dearborn Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,677 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $2,726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 2,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,706,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $363,000. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 3rd quarter worth $8,326,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 18,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,013,000 after purchasing an additional 2,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armstrong Fleming & Moore Inc acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 2nd quarter worth $357,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 12,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $634.13, for a total value of $7,827,700.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,543,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,123,716,235.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 146,129 shares of company stock valued at $94,364,735 over the last ninety days. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LLY. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $820.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $680.00 to $810.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $710.00 to $865.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $815.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $700.00.

LLY traded down $14.17 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $763.12. 352,893 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,121,744. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $363.04 and a twelve month high of $800.78. The stock has a market cap of $725.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 134.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $753.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $648.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.19. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 51.22%. The business had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.09 EPS. Eli Lilly and Company’s revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 12.42 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

