Dearborn Partners LLC Sells 10,000 Shares of Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS)

Dearborn Partners LLC lowered its stake in Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS – Free Report) by 9.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,042 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in Reliance were worth $26,302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RS. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Reliance by 14.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,453,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,656,886,000 after buying an additional 815,429 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Reliance by 1.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,608,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $708,419,000 after buying an additional 47,971 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Reliance by 3.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,394,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $358,099,000 after buying an additional 50,623 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Reliance by 1.0% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,197,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $313,942,000 after buying an additional 12,166 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Reliance by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 723,755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $189,790,000 after purchasing an additional 189,326 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Reliance

In related news, CEO Karla R. Lewis sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.96, for a total value of $209,924.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,091,176.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Karla R. Lewis sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.96, for a total value of $209,924.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,091,176.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Karla R. Lewis sold 42,346 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.97, for a total value of $13,507,103.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 84,534 shares in the company, valued at $26,963,809.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 85,996 shares of company stock valued at $27,603,878 in the last quarter. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Reliance Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of RS stock traded up $1.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $338.36. 4,931 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 241,828. The firm has a market cap of $19.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.90, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.87. Reliance, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $229.12 and a fifty-two week high of $342.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a current ratio of 5.66. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $318.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $286.31.

Reliance (NYSE:RS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $4.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.92 by $0.81. The company had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. Reliance had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 17.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.87 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Reliance, Inc. will post 19.34 EPS for the current year.

Reliance Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This is an increase from Reliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Reliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.46%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Reliance from $295.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Reliance from $300.00 to $362.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th.

About Reliance

Reliance, Inc operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

