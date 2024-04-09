Dearborn Partners LLC Sells 1,456 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Dearborn Partners LLC lessened its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,984 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,456 shares during the quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

Shares of Cisco Systems stock traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $48.60. The company had a trading volume of 1,683,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,449,475. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $45.56 and a one year high of $58.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $196.79 billion, a PE ratio of 14.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.87.

Cisco Systems Increases Dividend

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 33.01% and a net margin of 23.49%. The firm had revenue of $12.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 4th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 3rd. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CSCO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Cisco Systems in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Tuesday. Melius Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Monday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cisco Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.19.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 2,497 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $124,850.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 58,121 shares in the company, valued at $2,906,050. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 13,942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $697,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 328,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,424,550. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 2,497 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $124,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 58,121 shares in the company, valued at $2,906,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,441 shares of company stock worth $972,080. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Further Reading

