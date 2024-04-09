Dearborn Partners LLC Sells 344 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Dearborn Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,198 shares of the company’s stock after selling 344 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $13,621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PEP. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 220,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,448,000 after purchasing an additional 49,166 shares in the last quarter. Fortune Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Fortune Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth about $340,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 82.9% in the fourth quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eastern Bank boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 129,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,061,000 after buying an additional 7,415 shares in the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

PepsiCo stock traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $169.22. The stock had a trading volume of 176,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,763,807. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $168.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $167.51. The company has a market capitalization of $232.59 billion, a PE ratio of 25.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.53. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $155.83 and a 52-week high of $196.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 58.03%. The company had revenue of $27.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $1.265 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.02%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PEP shares. Morgan Stanley raised PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 18th. StockNews.com cut PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $199.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $179.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.83.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

