Dearborn Partners LLC Sells 5,358 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Dearborn Partners LLC lowered its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 355,700 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 5,358 shares during the period. QUALCOMM comprises 1.9% of Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $51,445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rheos Capital Works Inc. increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 36.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 157,900 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $17,536,000 after purchasing an additional 42,500 shares in the last quarter. Peoples Bank OH bought a new position in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth about $219,000. HF Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in QUALCOMM during the 3rd quarter worth about $629,000. Bank Hapoalim BM increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 35,423 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $5,123,000 after purchasing an additional 9,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 908,457 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $100,893,000 after acquiring an additional 215,522 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen raised their price objective on QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. KeyCorp raised their price objective on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Mizuho boosted their price target on QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on QUALCOMM from $152.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, QUALCOMM has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.81.

Shares of QCOM opened at $175.11 on Tuesday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $101.47 and a one year high of $177.59. The company has a market cap of $195.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $160.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.43.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The wireless technology company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $9.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.50 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 21.39% and a return on equity of 38.06%. Research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 8,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.50, for a total value of $1,210,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,400 shares in the company, valued at $4,843,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other QUALCOMM news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total transaction of $139,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $691,108. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 8,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.50, for a total transaction of $1,210,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,843,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,360 shares of company stock worth $7,323,678 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

